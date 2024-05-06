 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 6 May 2024

Adjusting the Treasure Chest

Share · View all patches · Build 14274069 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Significantly reduce the quality of spirit stones and items opened in ordinary treasure chests, and no longer explode ordinary treasure chests.
  2. Add Gold Chest:
    The explosion rate is consistent with the previous ordinary treasure chest.
    Increase the number of spirit stones opened from the golden treasure chest.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2868431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link