- Significantly reduce the quality of spirit stones and items opened in ordinary treasure chests, and no longer explode ordinary treasure chests.
- Add Gold Chest:
The explosion rate is consistent with the previous ordinary treasure chest.
Increase the number of spirit stones opened from the golden treasure chest.
XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 6 May 2024
Adjusting the Treasure Chest
Patchnotes via Steam Community
