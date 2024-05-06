NONAME ver0.55.32 Todora Update!

NONAME 0.55.32

This is a big update.

New.

Added Todora factions.

Factions have been created with unique personalities that move one space in each direction.

Challenges can only be taken once per profile. A challenge in which you must defeat all of the other three nations' armies with your chosen nation. If you succeed, you will receive a trophy along with your accumulated points. If you fail, the challenge disappears without any reward. Of course, you can delete your existing profile and recreate it, and the challenge system will be available again. The rules of combat have changed slightly with the addition of two systems.

Material system.

You score points on the battlefield as you pick up drops for each rank. the Judgment System.

At the end of the battle, buildings are built based on the shape of the territory you control, and additional points are awarded based on the value of the buildings.

Wins and losses are determined by the sum of the total number of resources and the number of judgment points.

Added a ranking system.

The ranking system is multi-score only, and you can see where you stand as long as you're on the server. In addition, we've added a handy feature where you can hover over skill icon to see a description.

List of bug fixes.

Fixed a bug with shields showing over the bow east infinite.

Fixed a bug where ranks were not displayed correctly in multiplayer.

Fixed a bug where the last turn opponent's green screen would not return in matches against the computer.

Fixed a bug where the main profile rating would get stuck at 0.

Fixed a bug that caused Amancago's soldier names to appear green.

Fixed a bug that caused the order to be shuffled when playing as a Silent Swordsman.

Fixed a bug where using Todora's skill in a corner would leave items in place.

Fixed a bug where Fortress items would not work.

Fixed a bug where food items would not work.

Fixed a bug where you could defeat two teams in a challenge, but only one would die when you opened the challenge system.

*Please keep in mind that there are still bugs we haven't found yet, as well as bugs in the Todora nation in multiplayer, and we will always update as we find them.

Thank you.

This was Discat for Discat Games.