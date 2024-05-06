5/5 Patch 2

- Temperance now consumes 40% Judgement instead of 30%
- Hope now consumes 33% Judgement instead of 50%
- Love now consumes 77% Judgement instead of 100%
- Faith now consumes 40% Judgement instead of 60%
- Love beams disappear after 1 minute
- Updated tutorials in 0-3
- Fixed some issues in 0-9R
CATACLYSM: Even Angels Sin Playtest update for 6 May 2024
