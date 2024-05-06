 Skip to content

CATACLYSM: Even Angels Sin Playtest update for 6 May 2024

5/5 Patch 2

Build 14274003 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Temperance now consumes 40% Judgement instead of 30%
  • Hope now consumes 33% Judgement instead of 50%
  • Love now consumes 77% Judgement instead of 100%
  • Faith now consumes 40% Judgement instead of 60%
  • Love beams disappear after 1 minute
  • Updated tutorials in 0-3
  • Fixed some issues in 0-9R

