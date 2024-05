Share · View all patches · Build 14273964 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 02:19:06 UTC by Wendy

I have noticed many of you guys complaining about "losing your eyesight" (very dramatic imo) so I got rid of blur

--dramatically reduced blur--

Not only that you guys found it hard to find things, so I have added a hint system, try not to use this much since it will just tell you where it is <3

--Added hint system (keybind 'H')--

I hope you guys enjoy this update and can continue playing

If anything else is needed, email me at mikebrolodev@gmail.com

--DarkByte Games