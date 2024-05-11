Fred's Patch Notes - v1.4.0

Hello Lightning Blasters,

It's finally time: those things in the works from Update 1.3.0 are finally here! Those things, those changes and features as majestic as Margaret, what are they? They are as follows:

New songs! The game's original composer, Xavier Chapman, is back with two new tracks! Find them on any Jungle or Volcano level, there is a 50/50 shot you get it each time you play a level.

New sounds! Scrolling the leaderboard too dull and soundless? Now it clicks! Finding a David not give enough feedback? Now there's a sound for that! Those and many more, now in Disaster Golf!

New species have been discovered across the courses! Find the not-so-elusive long neck hippo in the Jungle, or the significantly more elusive baby dinosaur in the Volcano. Also our artist's thirst for vengeance is sated. Somewhat.

Original Soundtrack

That's right folks, Disaster Golf now has its OST for sale! Get some sick tunes to golf/destroy the world to today, including one never-before-heard (definitely not because we forgot to implement it years ago...) song. Hats off and major thanks to our composer, Xavier Chapman, for their wonderful work!

Tutorials: the undisputed most fun part of any game. And now, we have a brand new one to share! Presenting, the Meteor Basketball tutorial (minus any art, our artist has been ravaging a countryside and clearing it of any and all hippos)



Before you say it, yes I know whoever is playing (definitely NOT myself, nope, never) is not that great at the mode. I'm workin on it.

Happy golfing!