- Some bugs were fixed/some stuff was optimized
- Added a sound effect when exploring all of a map.
- Changed how the minimap spell works to showcase all explored parts of explored maps in a menu when cast.
- Minimap has fog of war and will always be active without a cost.
- Minimap runs a little better now, don't expect much help in No Man's Land outside the fog of war.
Umbra Fields update for 6 May 2024
Bug fixes and small updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
