 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Umbra Fields update for 6 May 2024

Bug fixes and small updates

Share · View all patches · Build 14273883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Some bugs were fixed/some stuff was optimized
  • Added a sound effect when exploring all of a map.
  • Changed how the minimap spell works to showcase all explored parts of explored maps in a menu when cast.
  • Minimap has fog of war and will always be active without a cost.
  • Minimap runs a little better now, don't expect much help in No Man's Land outside the fog of war.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2652041
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitSpanish - Spain Depot 2652042
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 2652043
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitFrench Depot 2652044
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitGerman Depot 2652045
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitRussian Depot 2652046
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 2652047
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitPortuguese - Portugal Depot 2652048
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitKorean Depot 2652049
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link