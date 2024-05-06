BIG BAD BOSSES BETA!!!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone! It's been awhile but I'm excited to announce that Paper Planet's first major content update is almost ready!

For testing purposes we're setting a public beta of the update live. This beta adds NINE new bosses, new unlockable "cores", and tons of QoL and balance tweaks (and soon some new items and achievements too).

The update is set to release the 13th of May, but we're looking to get some beta testers to help squish bugs and give feedback before the final release. If this interests you, you can opt into the beta in the game's properties tab under "betas" in your Steam Library.

If you have any feedback or find any bugs please join the community discord to tell us about it! It means a lot and it's very helpful for making this update as quality as we can.

You can join the Discord here: https://discord.gg/bjvQXAFZTx

Thanks so much for your continued support of the game, I know it's been awhile since the game has gotten any new content but I hope it's worth the wait!