v1.25 - French & Spanish added, Demo

Demo
You can now try a demo of the game, which will let you play up until you defeat the first boss. Your save carries directly into the full game(it's saved into the same location on your hard drive).
French & Spanish Translations
The game now has French & Spanish translations! These have been requested since launch, thank you for your patience!
Other New Features
- Two new items are for sale in the "flipped" world
Polish
- Can now buy/sell/craft multiple items at once
- Increased text size on several elements and screens
Balance Changes
- Each level of Violence now additionally gives +1 to Poise
- Increased the amount of extra durability from Poise added to shields
- Golden Armor adds +25% Poise instead of +10 Poise
- Unlucky Dress now also adds +10 Poise
- Unlucky Dress and Silver Bear Ring protection now also applies to any hits that take Nightingale below the required health threshold, not just those after
- Guard Codex, Gold Bear Ring, Flesh Ring, Cursed Flesh Ring have been buffed
- The random "Eerie" stat for rings is now + Perception instead of + % Perception
Bug Fixes
- Fix "Danger" status persisting under some rare circumstances
- Fix Nightingale's Creature's Healing Chime healing enemies
- Fix Nightingale's Creature sometimes not reappearing, or taking a long time to reappear, after entering the Church of Burdens
- Fix Nightingale's Creature upgrades not being applied immediately if already summoned
- Fix not being able to get the pistol in Chapter 3 when fulfilling all required quests without talking to the king - talking to the king in this patch will fix this condition if you're currently in it
- Fix several inaccuracies in the "Total Time" stat
- Fix Unlucky Dress not properly protecting against physical, curse, and poise damage
- Fix Nightingale teleporting and exiting when holding up while being dragged
- Fix additional ways certain boss related cinematics could break, such as the end of the cemetery invasion not playing out properly if using the machine gun
- Fix quitting immediately or dying after defeating a boss but before rewards are giving leaving the boss health bar and music around on the next game/night
Changed files in this update