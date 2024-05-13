v1.25 - French & Spanish added, Demo

Demo

You can now try a demo of the game, which will let you play up until you defeat the first boss. Your save carries directly into the full game(it's saved into the same location on your hard drive).

French & Spanish Translations

The game now has French & Spanish translations! These have been requested since launch, thank you for your patience!

Other New Features

Two new items are for sale in the "flipped" world

Polish

Can now buy/sell/craft multiple items at once

Increased text size on several elements and screens

Balance Changes

Each level of Violence now additionally gives +1 to Poise

Increased the amount of extra durability from Poise added to shields

Golden Armor adds +25% Poise instead of +10 Poise

Unlucky Dress now also adds +10 Poise

Unlucky Dress and Silver Bear Ring protection now also applies to any hits that take Nightingale below the required health threshold, not just those after

Guard Codex, Gold Bear Ring, Flesh Ring, Cursed Flesh Ring have been buffed

The random "Eerie" stat for rings is now + Perception instead of + % Perception

Bug Fixes