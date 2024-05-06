 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Gamebesh update for 6 May 2024

Update v0.9 | New map, Dash ability, NEW UI and Smoother Gameplay

Share · View all patches · Build 14273768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW UI

  • MAIN MENU

  • HOST GAME

NEW MAP

  • better quality and fps boost

NEW ABILITY

IMPROVED SHOOTING EFFECTS FOR HUNTERS

The game feels much more alive now. The next plan is to redesign the Steam page. See you soon.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2674081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link