A Buttload of Free Games update for 6 May 2024

Removal of Adult Content

A Buttload of Free Games update for 6 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Are you sure you want to view these images?


In an effort to get the adults only label removed from A Buttload of Free Games the following games have been removed from the collection:

  • Come Together
  • Draw The Seedies So I Can Has Feedies
  • ❤︎ Doki-Doki Scary Kawaii Fun Time (18+) ❤︎

The achievements associated with these games have also been removed to prevent having any unachievable achievements.

I'm planning to make a second, adults only collection to house these games as a separate game on Steam so look forward to their return elsewhere!

Changed files in this update

Windows A Buttload of Free Games Content Depot 1275071
  • Loading history…
