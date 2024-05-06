Removal of Adult Content

In an effort to get the adults only label removed from A Buttload of Free Games the following games have been removed from the collection:
- Come Together
- Draw The Seedies So I Can Has Feedies
- ❤︎ Doki-Doki Scary Kawaii Fun Time (18+) ❤︎
The achievements associated with these games have also been removed to prevent having any unachievable achievements.
I'm planning to make a second, adults only collection to house these games as a separate game on Steam so look forward to their return elsewhere!
