Jump Shooting Begone! And Other Fixes

Attention soldiers! After the latest BGU, we have several balance changes and fixes available for you.

Removed jump shooting

Reverted Spanish musket movement speed change, instead nerfing its damage and increasing recoil. Stomach shots no longer kill.

Swapped Officer & Sniper movement speeds

Cut sniper movement speed while reloading by 40%

Increased Blunderbuss spread to make it less effective at long range

FOV changes from buffs disabled when mp_competitive = 1, allowing for use of zoom_sensitivity_ratio

Fixed officer buff icons being underneath the health/ammo HUD

Fixed typo in Trade Musket description

Fixed slow effect text not loading properly

Fixed French Grenadier red uniform model disappearing at low model qualities

See you on the battlefield!