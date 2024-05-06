Rocket Cave Adventure Update 13

Hey everyone,

I have another update for Rocket Cave Adventure! The release is coming very soon, most likely the next update. This update brings Steam Achievements, Steam Cloud integration, more quest types, and multiple bug fixes!

Along with this update comes a few balance changes that will affect runs such as the player no longer leaving gold for the next run upon death and mana no longer having a chance to spawn anywhere. These features that were removed were adding some unneeded complexity that I thought would simplify the game some. Let me know if you have any thoughts on this!

Features:

Added steam achievements!

Added achievement -> Spider King: Defeat the Spider Knight

Added achievement -> Slime's Bane: Defeat the Source of Slime

Added achievement -> Technocide: Defeat the Mothership

Added achievement -> Light Magic: Defeat the Skelomancer

Added achievement -> Helicopter^2: Use the Helicopter vehicle

Added achievement -> You're a square: Use the Cube vehicle

Added achievement -> So that's how it works...: Unlock a chest with a key

Added achievement -> Unfathomable: Reach max health (9)

Added achievement -> Valentines: Use the Cube vehicle

Added achievement -> This IS the ride!: Escape the Pit

Added achievement -> Upper Echelon: Obtain a tier 5 skill

Switched from using Unity save system to utilizing Steam Cloud integration (some prior save data may be corrupt such as meta-currency)

New Quest type -> Student: Collect a certain amount of XP

New Quest type -> Lover: Send a heart to the next level

New Quest type -> Locksmith: Send a key to the next level

New Quest type -> Pirate: Send a chest to the next level

Black Powder skill is now available during a run for Cube vehicle for extra thruster charges

Bugs fixed:

Hot rocks in the Lava Pits do not cycle properly between hot and cold at first

Some generated levels are not fully connected from start to end; hopefully, this will happen less or not at all anymore

Particle systems for the helicopter vehicle teleport around on level start

After the level was completed or player death, player targeting UI floated midair

Level time UI was not very visible in snowlands due to coloring

Tutorial did not reference other controller type buttons

When quit to main menu, stabilizers and boosters would stay on infinitely

Loose XP in the stage would not be collected on level exit

Post-level menu did not show earned xp amount correctly

Tractor-beamed mines incorrect behavior with mushrooms

Currency UI showed as gold instead of mana in the Pit

"Quick Start" menu would send you back to the Pit if selected from the Pit; now there is a separate button to return to the Pit from that menu

Level theme (colors) was set to the last theme played

Balance changes:

Player no longer leaves dead body on death for next run

Mana no longer has a 1% chance to spawn from anything killed/broken

Meta-shop purchase order has been changed slightly

Mana will now fly towards the player even outside the boss rooms

Spider Knight boss now makes the player jump if they are on the ground when the mace hits the wall

Small additions/changes:

Renamed boss Slime King -> Source of Slime

Renamed boss Giant UFO -> Mothership

Renamed boss Giant Skull -> Skelomancer

Removed end-of-tutorial popup

Player health / currency / xp UI updated to look better

I know last update I said this one would focus on boss changes, but this update changed only some Spider Knight mechanics. I am struggling to add an ending to the game, so boss changes should come with the release update.

Like always, please visit the Community Hub to give any feedback or give ideas/changes! There's also a bunch of social links I'll drop, most notably the Discord if you are interested in connecting with me!

Latest Let's Dev:

Discord: https://discord.gg/7bCH7a5SYT

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/boxedworksGames

Until next time!

Thomas

boxedworks