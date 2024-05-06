Rocket Cave Adventure Update 13

Hey everyone,
I have another update for Rocket Cave Adventure! The release is coming very soon, most likely the next update. This update brings Steam Achievements, Steam Cloud integration, more quest types, and multiple bug fixes!
Along with this update comes a few balance changes that will affect runs such as the player no longer leaving gold for the next run upon death and mana no longer having a chance to spawn anywhere. These features that were removed were adding some unneeded complexity that I thought would simplify the game some. Let me know if you have any thoughts on this!
Features:
- Added steam achievements!
-
- Added achievement -> Spider King: Defeat the Spider Knight
-
- Added achievement -> Slime's Bane: Defeat the Source of Slime
-
- Added achievement -> Technocide: Defeat the Mothership
-
- Added achievement -> Light Magic: Defeat the Skelomancer
-
- Added achievement -> Helicopter^2: Use the Helicopter vehicle
-
- Added achievement -> You're a square: Use the Cube vehicle
-
- Added achievement -> So that's how it works...: Unlock a chest with a key
-
- Added achievement -> Unfathomable: Reach max health (9)
-
- Added achievement -> Valentines: Use the Cube vehicle
-
- Added achievement -> This IS the ride!: Escape the Pit
-
- Added achievement -> Upper Echelon: Obtain a tier 5 skill
- Switched from using Unity save system to utilizing Steam Cloud integration (some prior save data may be corrupt such as meta-currency)
- New Quest type -> Student: Collect a certain amount of XP
- New Quest type -> Lover: Send a heart to the next level
- New Quest type -> Locksmith: Send a key to the next level
- New Quest type -> Pirate: Send a chest to the next level
- Black Powder skill is now available during a run for Cube vehicle for extra thruster charges
Bugs fixed:
- Hot rocks in the Lava Pits do not cycle properly between hot and cold at first
- Some generated levels are not fully connected from start to end; hopefully, this will happen less or not at all anymore
- Particle systems for the helicopter vehicle teleport around on level start
- After the level was completed or player death, player targeting UI floated midair
- Level time UI was not very visible in snowlands due to coloring
- Tutorial did not reference other controller type buttons
- When quit to main menu, stabilizers and boosters would stay on infinitely
- Loose XP in the stage would not be collected on level exit
- Post-level menu did not show earned xp amount correctly
- Tractor-beamed mines incorrect behavior with mushrooms
- Currency UI showed as gold instead of mana in the Pit
- "Quick Start" menu would send you back to the Pit if selected from the Pit; now there is a separate button to return to the Pit from that menu
- Level theme (colors) was set to the last theme played
Balance changes:
- Player no longer leaves dead body on death for next run
- Mana no longer has a 1% chance to spawn from anything killed/broken
- Meta-shop purchase order has been changed slightly
- Mana will now fly towards the player even outside the boss rooms
- Spider Knight boss now makes the player jump if they are on the ground when the mace hits the wall
Small additions/changes:
- Renamed boss Slime King -> Source of Slime
- Renamed boss Giant UFO -> Mothership
- Renamed boss Giant Skull -> Skelomancer
- Removed end-of-tutorial popup
- Player health / currency / xp UI updated to look better
I know last update I said this one would focus on boss changes, but this update changed only some Spider Knight mechanics. I am struggling to add an ending to the game, so boss changes should come with the release update.
Like always, please visit the Community Hub to give any feedback or give ideas/changes! There's also a bunch of social links I'll drop, most notably the Discord if you are interested in connecting with me!
Discord: https://discord.gg/7bCH7a5SYT
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/boxedworksGames
Until next time!
Thomas
boxedworks
