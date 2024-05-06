Simplified Chinese Translation out

Share · View all patches · Build 14273565 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hounderick is bilingual now, we are all doomed.

Also, hurray, simplified chinese translation is out!

(translated by 三角含树)

Some new stuff:

Added post-game hidden boss in lionhill city

Added 2 new costumes

Added a few more background NPCs

Added WASD key movement

Added sitting graphics for almost all of Hounderick's costumes (Very important)

Fixed some battle bugs

Fixed state window displaying battlers inflicted with buffs in the wrong buff level

Old savefiles should work with this update too.

(Although if you use an old savefile and set it to the chinese translation, it will still have your party members in their english names.)

(Also you can set the font of the chinese translation in the game.ini file if you feel like it.)