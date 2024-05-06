Act II is live!

It's here, the largest Dreadhunter update so far! We've added +100% more story content and doubled the game time.

From the Early Access feedback, it was very clear that you need all the core systems properly in place and want more content. We've listened and worked hard to deliver as much as we could. A lot of new things have been added, check the list below.

New content and updates since the Early Access release:

_* Modding system

Market

Stash

Ranged and melee combat overhauled

Entirely new Skill tree

Ability trees reworked and extended

Enemy density improved

Steam save implemented

New story missions

New items

New enemies

New environments

New mission bosses

New final boss

New Turret ability

New mods

New animations, sounds and effects_

We hope you will enjoy the update. There is so much more we plan to add in future.

If you haven't played the game yet, it is in much better shape than it was half a year ago. And if you are not ready for Early Access, feel free to wishlist or follow!