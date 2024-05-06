0-1-10a2: New Neon unit models, tech rework, and more

New unit models, single-player progression, and a big tech rework are the big features in this patch. Some of the new models were implemented in the last patch a few weeks ago, but now all Neon units and buildings have updated models. Copper and Halogen units are now more distinct, and it should be easier to tell which team each unit is on.

The big tech rework was to swap the Fighter and the Razorback in the Neon Tech Tree. The Fighter is better suited for that iconic early-game role, and the Razorback fits well on the Halogen side. Also, all Neon unit production structures have been made more powerful, they are now either cheaper or produce units at a higher rate, this means more units and bigger battles!

New Features:

-- Complete challenges in the practice mode to unlock new units to try out!

-- New Neon unit models, textures, effects, and animations

-- Under-the-hood changes to map environments, another big step towards custom maps!

-- 10v10 mode has a new, much smaller map.

Balance Changes:

-- Neon Defense Drone:

---- Cost: 20 Mojo + 30 Iron -> 20 Mojo + 40 Iron

-- Neon Talon:

---- Removed Shields

---- Increased rate of damage from Dash ability

-- Neon Fighter:

---- Producer: Arcade -> Fighter Bay

---- Cost: 60 Mana + 40 Halogen -> 70 Mana + 30 Steel

-- Neon Razorback:

---- Producer: Razor Bay -> Arcade

---- Cost: 50 Mana + 50 Steel -> 60 Mana + 40 Halogen

-- Neon Razor Bay:

---- Renamed to Fighter Bay

---- Cost: 90 Mana + 90 Steel -> 60 Mana + 60 Steel

---- Production Rate: 8/sec -> 6.7/sec

-- Neon Arcade:

---- Cost: 90 Halogen + 90 Steel -> 60 Halogen + 60 Steel

---- Production Rate: 5.7/sec -> 8/sec

-- Neon Factory:

---- Production Rate: 6.7/sec -> 10/sec

---- Production Rate (Magnetar): 8/sec -> 12.8/sec

-- Neon Refinery:

---- Purify Halogen: Batch Size: 30 -> 40, Time: 10s -> 12.5s

Bug Fixes:

-- Fixed bug that caused transports to pick up enemy units

-- Survivors mode: Fixed issue that caused duplicate bonuses

Other Changes:

-- Improved the 'flashing' materials, which is applied to stunned and destroyed units.

-- Added recoil animation to BitCannon weapon

-- Added animation to Zapper so its arms go up and down

-- Units should move a bit more smoothly now, especially at high frame rates