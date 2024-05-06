Patch Merging Part 6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 14273476 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Penkura Main Branch Adjustment

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ Fixed "Funky Black Hole", at Epsilon Base.

◈ If player loads the game, the Mods attached to the player and At Hand weapon/tool, does not have a correct icon or information until refreshed (visual error).

◈ If the player equips the weapon/tool by picking the item up, the At Hand does not properly set data, making it impossible to put that item on hot bar until it's placed back in the inventory.

◈ Minor spelling errors.

◈ Fixed some terrain collisions.

◈ DNA Setup didn't properly save after moving to another body. (may require another setup in the Medbay after this fix).

◈ Navigation system, didn't properly build near the second base.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ From now on, the option of disposing the corpse (no matter if it's the player or enemy) will only appear if the body will detect that all of its content is empty. (my apology for the grim description).

◈ Minor graphical improvements to MMC and Industrial MMC User Interface.

◈ Added compass to the Bio-View screen, for the moment without Points of Interest indicators, (coming next patch).

◈ Removed "Confirm" button at the Name in the Bio-Profile setup, anything written there will now be treated as confirmation.

◈ Recall to base button at CCC is once again active.

⊞ Balance changes ⊞

◈ Subincar (Matured) seed provided increases from 1-4 to 3-9.

◈ Gracheri (Matured) seed provided increases from 1-4 to 3-7.

◈ Golden Malok Fruit seed provided increases from 2-7 to 5-12.

◈ Camubron (Matured) seed provided increases from 1-4 to 3-8.

◈ Blufloir (Matured) seed provided increases from 1-5 to 2-10.

◈ Arachnorex (Matured) seed provided increases from 1-3 to 2-6.

◈ Lock Overwriting Signal will now consume 50% less energy while working.

◈ Lock Overwriting Signal on mistaken trigger, will now consume energy depending on the level of the lock rather than flat 50, to balance the play in early stages of the game.