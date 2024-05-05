 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 5 May 2024

Bug Fixes

Build 14273428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a spelling error on List User Interface Element -- "Unfocused"
  • Fixed an issue with message boxes not collating.

