 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Daisy Flies to the Moon update for 6 May 2024

Update 1.05

Share · View all patches · Build 14273418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gameplay adjustments - reduced frequency of random battles and other changes
  • Graphical updates
  • Bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Daisy Flies to the Moon Content Depot 1395711
  • Loading history…
Linux Daisy Flies to the Moon Linux Depot 1395712
  • Loading history…
macOS Daisy Flies to the Moon Mac Depot 1395713
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link