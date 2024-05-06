- Gameplay adjustments - reduced frequency of random battles and other changes
- Graphical updates
- Bug fixes
Daisy Flies to the Moon update for 6 May 2024
Update 1.05
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Daisy Flies to the Moon Content Depot 1395711
- Loading history…
Linux Daisy Flies to the Moon Linux Depot 1395712
- Loading history…
macOS Daisy Flies to the Moon Mac Depot 1395713
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update