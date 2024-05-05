Bugfix version 1.0.5

Fixed two issues introduced in patch 1.0.4:
- Fixed issue where certain parts of the screen could not clicked to advance the dialogue in the phone call sequence
- Fixed soft-lock that could occur when repeatedly restarting a playthrough
