Please Leave Me Alone, I Need to Poop update for 5 May 2024

Bugfix version 1.0.5

View all patches · Build 14273400 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed two issues introduced in patch 1.0.4:

  • Fixed issue where certain parts of the screen could not clicked to advance the dialogue in the phone call sequence
  • Fixed soft-lock that could occur when repeatedly restarting a playthrough

