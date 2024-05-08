Star Fleet II V2.0.16

Hey friends, Brian Rubin here. This is a teensy little patch to fix something on the login screen. Notes below! Thanks as always for being awesome!
Version Number: 2.0.16
Date: May 5, 2024
Introduction:
Only one minor fix.
Additions/Improvements/Changes:
None
Fixes:
- When you are prompted for your player's name upon starting up and you just press [Enter] to look at the Fleet (players) List, it only allows you to view the list and not select the commander you want to play. It will now allow you to select that commander from the list and it will automatically be put into the name entry space, where you will then be prompted for the password. This just streamlines the entry process.
Changed files in this update