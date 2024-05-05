Update 1.0.9

A little more polish & refinement before Genome Guardian's full release!
CHANGES:
- I have once again tweaked the balance to be a bit friendlier to newcomers.
- You're now guaranteed to see at least 1 weapon in the shop on wave 1, 2, 3 (in the full game it won't be guaranteed, but will be more likely!).
- Items in the shop will be 5 Biomass cheaper in the prologue since it only lets you reach wave 20.
- Both discovered and undiscovered weapons in ARSENAL / microbes in MICROBES will show their DNA letters on their button (so that it's easier to know which weapons to go for if you're trying to discover them all).
Changed files in this update