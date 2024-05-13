NEVER MOURN EARLY ACCESS STARTS NOW

Finally, the Early Acess starts now!
Join us in this journey, play the game and unleash your inner necromancer!
What's next? Let's discuss the roadmap
The short answer is: more content, bugfixing, localization improvements and big features!
As this is an Early Access, we will try to improve the game on every aspect.
The detailed roadmap will come soon!
We will wait and gather some of your impressions in order to establish the right priorities for the following patches!
There are a lot of good things to come for Never Mourn and we sincerely hope you will be part of it and enjoy the game!
Thank you for you support!
The Primal Seed Team