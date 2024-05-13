NEVER MOURN EARLY ACCESS STARTS NOW

Share · View all patches · Build 14273173 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 16:13:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Finally, the Early Acess starts now!

Join us in this journey, play the game and unleash your inner necromancer!

What's next? Let's discuss the roadmap

The short answer is: more content, bugfixing, localization improvements and big features!

As this is an Early Access, we will try to improve the game on every aspect.

The detailed roadmap will come soon!

We will wait and gather some of your impressions in order to establish the right priorities for the following patches!

There are a lot of good things to come for Never Mourn and we sincerely hope you will be part of it and enjoy the game!

Thank you for you support!

The Primal Seed Team