 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Duelyst II update for 5 May 2024

DUELYST II - Patch 0.2.26

Share · View all patches · Build 14273162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.2.26 is live with a few balance changes and bug fixes! Check out the full patch notes here: https://news.duelyst2.com/duelyst-ii-patch-0-2-26/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2004321
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2004322
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2004323
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link