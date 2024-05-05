Patch 0.2.26 is live with a few balance changes and bug fixes! Check out the full patch notes here: https://news.duelyst2.com/duelyst-ii-patch-0-2-26/
Duelyst II update for 5 May 2024
DUELYST II - Patch 0.2.26
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2004321
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2004322
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2004323
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update