Heavy Element launches Dudelings: Arcade Sportsball

This isn’t your dad’s Pong … Or his foosball either.

Maine’s new media production company Heavy Element has released Dudelings: Arcade Sportsball for Steam Deck, Linux, and Windows PC. This genre-defining “Sportslike” throws players into the high-intensity world of athletics, but without the bumps, bruises, and baseless attacks on late night talk show hosts.

Get the ball in the hole. That’s what most sports boil down to, right? (We don’t know. We’re asking.)

In this hyper-competitive game, up to two players use the dudelings on the field to jump and hit the ball into the opposing team’s goals, hoop, or over the net. Bask in the glory of 16-bit-style victory. Wallow in the sadness of defeat. Or just punch the nearest dudeling to you because slapstick will always be funny. We don’t care how you play the game, just as long as you’re enjoying it.

Customize your Dudelings: Arcade Sportsball experience to your liking. Select your preferred sportsball arena. Deck yourself out in a jersey of your liking. Play in various modes, like Classic (get the ball in the goal), Hoop (get the ball through the hoop), and Volley (get the ball off the your opponent’s side of the screen).

Now that you’ve got everything the way you want it, it’s time to play ball. Move left and right to choose a dudeling and press the jump button. When your dudeling connects with the ball, he’ll try to take a shot at the goal. He will automatically aim and throw, but only if there’s a clear shot. Otherwise, the ball will just bounce off.

When your dudeling touches a ball, it will change to your color. This indicates that it’s in your ‘possession.’ By default, there’s no own-goals in Dudelings, so a blue ball can’t enter the HOME team’s goal.

First team to score 10 points takes all.

And if the game itself isn’t enough–and trust us, it is–the original soundtrack by the Brothers Nylon is jam-packed with earworms that could make even the most rigid among us break it down on the dancefloor.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab a few controllers, sit back on your sofa, and enjoy the dulcet, competitive tones of Dudelings: Arcade Sportsball.