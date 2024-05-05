News roundup #7 - The funeral and Project Heartbeat Phoenix Beta 4 now available

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

(Originally from the EIRTeam patreon page)

Hello friends, it's time for our monthly project heartbeat development update, I have spent this month working mostly on PH, so phoenix got many massive upgrades and is inching ever closer to being released.

I don't know why but I have spent the last few weeks working HARD on Phoenix, squashing many editor bugs and improving things here and there.

The funeral

As you may be aware, diva is all but dead, which is very sad, this has incidentally led to a massive amount of new sales for me, so it's a bittersweet moment. I hope I can carry the project diva torch as best as I can. Of course my budget will never be anywhere near diva, but PH also doesn't cost nearly as much ;)

(P.S: If you are the owner of some music-heavy IP, like a music-focused anime or similar I'm open to negotiations of making a game using the PH engine, similar to miracle girls festival. I have console and mobile versions of the engine too).

Phoenix Beta 3

I released Phoenix Beta 3 last week, I could pad this post by copying and pasting you all the changes (and there are a loooooot of them) but I think it would be better if you read it straight from the source here.

The important changes, besides the massive amounts of fixes are:

UI is now true 3D, saving power and looking better, plus I added a frosted glass effect to transparent elements

Modifiers are fixed, including hidden

New console -> arcade conversion modifier, experimental

Input map migration from old PH to Phoenix

Disabled dx12 support (for now)

Workshop now shows a gameplay type display

Some changes to menus, specially pregame

Phoenix Beta 4

Today I'm also releasing beta 4, well, I've been releasing it as I worked during the week, but there's yet another shit ton of changes to the game and fixes to make it work better. Not much new stuff, but as I said before, phoenix is in a bit of a feature freeze until it's all sorted out and relatively bug free.

God I fear for the day Phoenix is released and I have to write the changelog for all cumulative changes... Anyways here they are:

The controller dilemma

I was thinking about non-standard controller support in PH, and I came to a dilemma, I am considering only officially supporting non-gamepad-style controllers (like the xbox controller) and letting people use steam input to remap it. What do you guys think? (specially considering phoenix supports steam input, unlike stable PH).

Multiplayer

I've worked hard on some phoenix multiplayer stuff, it's almost ready, most functionality is restored but I want to give it a good do-over. Either way, it should be made available soon.

Unfortunately phoenix MP uses a different, newer, Steamworks P2P API for communication, so you won't be able to do crossplay between stable and beta.

Results screen rework

I redesigned the result screen, thanks to input from NeoRash from the PH server, the new one looks way nicer adn shows more info!

3D UI improvements



(It totally looks like wallhacks lol)

Good news, I've revamped how the 3D UI system introduced last update works, it's simpler and does clipping properly, yay. I also managed to do away without dynamic canvas operations, unfortunately I've also managed to break DX12 and OpenGL whoops..

I may just drop OpenGL support entirely, but i could reimplement it if needed quite simply.

DJA rework

In another episode of EIREXE tries to fix direct joystick access, I think I've finally done it this time.

I replaced how inputs behave, with the empty slide sound playing always, even when hitting.

I also used a multi band compressor to try and make the slide empty sound less annoying, let me know what you think!

Finally, I reworked how DJA behaves in general, including some funky deadzone intersection code that should make fast flicks more consistent.

Previously, when you hit a direction and then flicked back the opposite way there was a chance your input would "skip" the deadzone and thus never re-trigger the slide/heart action, now the game checks if a line drawn from the previous joystick position to the current joystick position would intersect the deadzone, if it does and if it would end up outside the deadzone again it takes care of triggering actions and releases the way it should.

Interval tree accelerated gameplay

After many long years of pain dealing with inconsistent note clipping I decided to go the nuclear way. The new interval tree method the game uses allows for very fast lookups of what note groups are actually visible on screen with none of the issues that plagued old PH, specially regarding custom time out values.

Other fixes/small changes

Fix MM+ song loading

Fix sine wave gimmick effects

Fix editor right click lockout

Fix editor timeline scale being wrong in some circunstances

Adjust slider piece particle and note hit effect

Fix difficulty creation

Fix editor settings selector

Fix creating variants

Improve mouse trap

Fix potential loading screen error when downloading UI skins

Fix workshop media auto downloads

Fix editor help links

Fix data race in get_song_select_sprite_set

Fix editor help links

Fix some timing point deserialization (intro skip, lyrics etc)

Fix song metadata editor question marks

Fix resource pack editor open pack window, scaling and inspector.

Adjust main menu scaling and theming

Fix practice mode layout

Fix lyric clipping

Fix error loading content dirs section

Fix ofsetting timing points in the editor only offsetting notes even if that setting is unchecked

Hide tempo change dialog by default

Optimize editor inspector updates by deferring them whenever possible

Optimize copying and pasting notes

Fix PPD song loader not loading YT json

Fix PPD video selector dialog

Make script editor dialog a normal window instead of a Popup

Fix script editor behavior and syntax highlight

Fix editor background scaling

Make editor playtest UI scaling match the game's

Optimize results screen

Fix some album art scaling issues

Fix workshop browser pagination wraparound and backing from detail view

Fix start menu party hat

Fix editor note layer order

Fix playtesting charts

Fix editor playtest not playing video at the correct time

Fix multi note deletion breaking

Fix audio loudness for MM+ variants

Fix DJA heart sustain note transfers

Fix "the save as button doesn't seem to do anything" and "after going into the song selector in the editor and then going back to a chart you can no longer press space to play until restarting the editor"

Rework some pre game screen architecture

Fix missing async task queue thread joins

Optimize song list container by using visibility notification rects

Fix note usage deserialization and related menu elements

Add CSV timing dumping

Swansong

Honestly haven't worked much on swansong, but I've made an execution system and switched to ghost of tsushima style GPU blood, it's fast as fuck and I think will look better once I add more randomness.

I'll post a video of the blood in movement on Patreon right after this post goes live.

After the combat and assassination system is semi-working, I would like to go work on parkour again, I have some ideas on how I'm going to do it.

I've also been drawing some concept art, it's not good but it shows an idea i had for a hanging city inside of a rock formation (a ravine?).

I also asked Guinii to make me some concept art for the protagonist, i'll showcase it here as soon as there's something done! I think you'll love the ideas I came up with.

Future

It's all looking very good, it's all going well, suspiciously well, this means we are well on our way to exiting early access relatively soon! Target is before august.

On another personal note, my car finally passed inspection (which cost me a pretty penny) and I unfortunately had to reject a job at a company for personal reasons, but oh well, at least I will always have frieren... except someone forgot to put the base in the box for the figure, ffs.