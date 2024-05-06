Skator Gator 3D | Performance Update

Hey everyone! One of the remaining critiques we've had for the game was performance and so we've spent a good chunk of time taking the optimizations we made for the Xbox port and backporting them to the Steam version. This new version should perform better overall, but some of the underlying bits have changed, so please feel free to let us know if you run into any issues!

Worth noting that you can still access the original build on a beta branch called "premay2024".

Fixes:

Fixed an issue with camera culling in the Sunset Swamps level.

Fixed an issue where certain mushrooms would teleport the player after a short time.

Fixed an issue where B33 enemies would gradually increase in speed while the game is paused.

Fixed an issue where the volume settings wouldn't affect cutscenes.

Fixed some interactions with clicking in menus.

Changes:

A dizzying number of small optimizations that the porting team made for the Xbox version of the game! Things like redoing the reeds, using simpler collision, and (surprisingly) using polled instead of event-based input handled (alongside many other changes).

Added a new Rat Can to the Factory level.

And of course, thank you so much for playing and leaving reviews of the game. We're so happy that you have enjoyed our game and helped Greenjamin save the swamp. :)

Weathered Sweater