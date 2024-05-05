 Skip to content

Akasha Playtest update for 5 May 2024

Patch 0.13.5

Share · View all patches · Build 14273080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Added animations for SSFrame (player robot)
  • Added new active spell: Program RAPIDFIRE. Fire quickly with no energy constraint
  • Added new platforming puzzle type
  • Added mouse wheel zoom. This is important for the new type of puzzle
  • Added "Extractable" tag on items that are extractable
  • Map polish
  • Echoes now spawn on successful roll dodges

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where hitting a timing puzzle does not grant energy
  • Fixed an issue where the floor boss did not activate it's vulnerabilities
  • Fixed a bug where multiple augmentation selections can appear if players level up multiple times

Other/Technical:

  • Server performance improvements
  • Improved AI tracking
  • DDOS protection

