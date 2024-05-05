Patch 0.13.5

Features:
- Added animations for SSFrame (player robot)
- Added new active spell: Program RAPIDFIRE. Fire quickly with no energy constraint
- Added new platforming puzzle type
- Added mouse wheel zoom. This is important for the new type of puzzle
- Added "Extractable" tag on items that are extractable
- Map polish
- Echoes now spawn on successful roll dodges
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where hitting a timing puzzle does not grant energy
- Fixed an issue where the floor boss did not activate it's vulnerabilities
- Fixed a bug where multiple augmentation selections can appear if players level up multiple times
Other/Technical:
- Server performance improvements
- Improved AI tracking
- DDOS protection
Changed files in this update