Update 1.702

Hello everyone, this is a very small update.

The color of the cow can be changed to one of the suggested colors.

weapon damage balance polish

minor optimization

The hero's ragdoll has become a little better stabilized, now it doesn't fall apart as much when falling [spoiler](but still looks strange and funny).[/spoiler]

[spoiler]By the way, a short note on why the ragdoll hero in the game was even conceived.

I wanted to emphasize that the hero does not die after defeat and if you wait a little after losing, you can see how the robot tries to get up, but the body no longer functions. Therefore, at the beginning of each round, the Armored Head is installed on a new body by a manipulator, which is hidden in the ceiling of the initial room.[/spoiler]

