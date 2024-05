Share · View all patches · Build 14273022 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 22:13:07 UTC by Wendy

The following functions have been improved.

1- You can now summon and unsummon your mount.

2- Now you can pause, being on the horse

3- When summoning the horse, it no longer walks forward.

4- skill 4 has been changed for another (reason), it was duplicated

5- New icons in the UI, for future updates.

Thank you for your patience and support towards (OneMoreNight). Att: MikiGames.