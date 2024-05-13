Patch #1 (1.0.5)

Dear inhabitants of the FEDORA I, we have discovered something super cool: The first patch for Harold Halibut is now live!

We focused on fixing some of the most prominent bugs, like the Forschergeist Achievement and Harold being stuck at certain interactions, alongside some more tweaks and graphical polish. For detailed information, please have a look at the changelog. We hope these fixes improve your overall experience of the game.

Changelog:

the Forschergeist achievement wasn't triggered despite collecting all notebook pages, this is finally fixed now - assuming that you had already all notebook pages up to the epilogue, it will be enough to just load the epilogue checkpoint and collect the ones during epilogue. Once you have aquired the last one, the achievement/trophy will pop

When loading a checkpoint without exiting the game, the notedbook pages weren't reset, so there could be duplicated entries etc. This was only "visually" the case (internally the game behaved according to the state saved in the checkpoint). This is fixed now.

the "Chris watches TV" notebook page could easily be missed, we made it easier to get it now.

the subtitles weren't displayed during 2 montage cutscenes towards the end of the game, which is fixed now.

Dialogue options for the password-door & the second "letter-reading" with Buddy weren't correctly translated and invisible when using a language with non-latin characters. This is now working as intended.

fixed a rare bug where Harolds arms could get stuck at the microscope or sample.

fixed a potential blocker that could be triggered when going straight to Weeoo without talking with Mareaux and obtaining the final task before.

fixed some issues with skipping dialogues

collider adjustments

tweaked Dead Zones in Doppeldecker & RFZF to reduce motion sickness

minor visual polish

further minor fixes and improvements

An important info to the Slow Bro Achievement: The Timer doesn't count in menus (which is why the playtime shown by steam and your actual playtime will likely not match). In case you are at the end of the game and the achievement hasn't triggered yet, you can just stand around (or sit in the cozy Lounge until you get your achievement :) We are thinking about ways to improve upon this as this confused a lot of our lovely players :)

We are already working on the next patch which will also contain a surprise for our Italian players ;)