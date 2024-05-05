Update Notes for May 5th

Hey all! Come and get your daily set of patches and bugfixes!
Changes
- Fixed a big issue where some people would get stuck on wait times in dialogue if their system's locale didn't recognize '.' as a valid decimal point.
- Reworked the rope winching between co-op players a bit. The bottom player can now hold jump to shorten the rope!
- Fixed the invisible options menu for real this time.
- Fixed bug where you wouldn't get the correct starting items upon restarting a mission.
- Fixed an issue where the players wouldn't get their totem slots from Mr. Mountain.
- Fixed an issue where some people got stuck on the dialogue in one of the ending cutscenes.
- Reworked the detection for the player getting stuck in rocks. Made it so that it will try to get the player out a couple of times before reloading the entire scene.
- Disabled being able to open the pause menu on the boot screen.
Changed files in this update