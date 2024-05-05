Formal Release Notes

Thanks for checking Crop and Claw out. Despite some highly insufferable hiccups, the game's gotten some appreciation. A few rolling updates have been pushed out, but here's a small list of a few issues that were patched. There are still some bugs and inconsistent behavior, but the biggest was attempting to fix a crash that only happened on Windows, and randomly at that. It's not entirely confirmed the Windows build is fully stable, but time will tell.

Fixed Rime Viper text not correctly applying to ice pop description.

Fixed Flutter NPC fight not triggering correctly.

Fixed a certain pool's CHECK description...

Fix misapplied pearl tag

Buff Solar Ray

Fix Viper Claw tags

Fix Trainer Brace tags

Fix Quiet Stance Description tags

Fix a confused hint NPC repeating himself

Fix HP/TP healing on field not factoring in max HP/TP increase.

Fixed references to Orbs being called PEARLs

Fix a few tags

Fix incorrect resource preventing a warp from working correctly

Fix just... a not working warp at all.

Tweak funny gold spell damage output

Tweak XP formula for slower level grinding.

Minor text tweaks

Theoretical fix for Windows builds crashing randomly during combat.

Feel free to post to Steam's Crop and Claw forums or hop on the Discord at https://discord.gg/D3ttpCkmyk if you'd like to throw more bugs at the developer.