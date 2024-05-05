 Skip to content

Crop and Claw update for 5 May 2024

Formal Release Notes

Build 14272893

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for checking Crop and Claw out. Despite some highly insufferable hiccups, the game's gotten some appreciation. A few rolling updates have been pushed out, but here's a small list of a few issues that were patched. There are still some bugs and inconsistent behavior, but the biggest was attempting to fix a crash that only happened on Windows, and randomly at that. It's not entirely confirmed the Windows build is fully stable, but time will tell.

  • Fixed Rime Viper text not correctly applying to ice pop description.
  • Fixed Flutter NPC fight not triggering correctly.
  • Fixed a certain pool's CHECK description...
  • Fix misapplied pearl tag
  • Buff Solar Ray
  • Fix Viper Claw tags
  • Fix Trainer Brace tags
  • Fix Quiet Stance Description tags
  • Fix a confused hint NPC repeating himself
  • Fix HP/TP healing on field not factoring in max HP/TP increase.
  • Fixed references to Orbs being called PEARLs
  • Fix a few tags
  • Fix incorrect resource preventing a warp from working correctly
  • Fix just... a not working warp at all.
  • Tweak funny gold spell damage output
  • Tweak XP formula for slower level grinding.
  • Minor text tweaks
  • Theoretical fix for Windows builds crashing randomly during combat.

Feel free to post to Steam's Crop and Claw forums or hop on the Discord at https://discord.gg/D3ttpCkmyk if you'd like to throw more bugs at the developer.

