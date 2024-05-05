Formal Release Notes

Thanks for checking Crop and Claw out. Despite some highly insufferable hiccups, the game's gotten some appreciation. A few rolling updates have been pushed out, but here's a small list of a few issues that were patched. There are still some bugs and inconsistent behavior, but the biggest was attempting to fix a crash that only happened on Windows, and randomly at that. It's not entirely confirmed the Windows build is fully stable, but time will tell.
- Fixed Rime Viper text not correctly applying to ice pop description.
- Fixed Flutter NPC fight not triggering correctly.
- Fixed a certain pool's CHECK description...
- Fix misapplied pearl tag
- Buff Solar Ray
- Fix Viper Claw tags
- Fix Trainer Brace tags
- Fix Quiet Stance Description tags
- Fix a confused hint NPC repeating himself
- Fix HP/TP healing on field not factoring in max HP/TP increase.
- Fixed references to Orbs being called PEARLs
- Fix a few tags
- Fix incorrect resource preventing a warp from working correctly
- Fix just... a not working warp at all.
- Tweak funny gold spell damage output
- Tweak XP formula for slower level grinding.
- Minor text tweaks
- Theoretical fix for Windows builds crashing randomly during combat.
Feel free to post to Steam's Crop and Claw forums or hop on the Discord at https://discord.gg/D3ttpCkmyk if you'd like to throw more bugs at the developer.
Changed files in this update