Big Build Queue Update!

By popular demand, the build queue for the starting base has been reworked!

Queue Updates:

You can now queue items in any order, and the base will work on the first item with materials, so no more resetting the queue when you find out you don't have enough Magnets!

Instructions for queuing 5 and 25 at a time are now visible.

Canceling items in the queue works more intuitively now, with a cancel button on each row.

If your save file had queued items when you last saved before this update, you may see an extremely long queue. To fix this click the reset queue button and re-queue your items. This will only happen once per save at most.

Other Menu updates:

Opening the main menu will now pause the game! So no more losing your Thumpers to roaming mobs while you are AFK.

Translation Updates

Fixed a few spelling errors and missing translation entries for Reinforced Iron

Bugs

Several bug fixes, the biggest of which is fixing a memory leak when roaming long distances on the map.