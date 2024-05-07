 Skip to content

Jumping Steve update for 7 May 2024

Whats next for Jumping Steve

7 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now that Jumping Steve is on sale i thought i should let people know what my plans are.

First of all there are still a few bugs i need to fix and probably a few small ones i haven't found yet but i think the game is very playable, most of the bugs are to do with late game stuff.
I am working on Jumping Steve every day so it shouldnt take long.

Also optimising bits of the game so its more enjoyable to play.

There are still a few secrets i want to add and some sort of different play modes i also want to try and add.

Thanks for reading, Have fun.

