 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Artificer's Tower update for 5 May 2024

Quick Patch! (Glamour Issues, Many Classrooms Borked)

Share · View all patches · Build 14272788 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I was going to try to stick to one patch a week but I'm no good at that. Especially with serious concerns like save game issues!

fix: Only one Classroom in the tower will work at a time
fix: Healers are overeager and healing people who just wander into the room uninjured!
fix: Glamour spell gem effect can break saving the game!
fix: Glamour spell is lasting forever and adding +30 Allure
fix: Glamour spell effect not showing correctly in the Mage Effects
fix: Mage Attributes above 9 will cause the Mage Window UI to display poorly

Thanks for the feedback/save games @NorwegianViking! I wouldn't have found these easily without it.
Jason

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2284201
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2284202
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link