Quick Patch! (Glamour Issues, Many Classrooms Borked)

I was going to try to stick to one patch a week but I'm no good at that. Especially with serious concerns like save game issues!

fix: Only one Classroom in the tower will work at a time

fix: Healers are overeager and healing people who just wander into the room uninjured!

fix: Glamour spell gem effect can break saving the game!

fix: Glamour spell is lasting forever and adding +30 Allure

fix: Glamour spell effect not showing correctly in the Mage Effects

fix: Mage Attributes above 9 will cause the Mage Window UI to display poorly

Thanks for the feedback/save games @NorwegianViking! I wouldn't have found these easily without it.

Jason