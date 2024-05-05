Quick Patch! (Glamour Issues, Many Classrooms Borked)

I was going to try to stick to one patch a week but I'm no good at that. Especially with serious concerns like save game issues!
fix: Only one Classroom in the tower will work at a time
fix: Healers are overeager and healing people who just wander into the room uninjured!
fix: Glamour spell gem effect can break saving the game!
fix: Glamour spell is lasting forever and adding +30 Allure
fix: Glamour spell effect not showing correctly in the Mage Effects
fix: Mage Attributes above 9 will cause the Mage Window UI to display poorly
Thanks for the feedback/save games @NorwegianViking! I wouldn't have found these easily without it.
Jason
