- Keybinds can now be sorted under groups, and those groups can be assigned to an action. When any key in the group is pressed, the group will also be active.
- Fixed issues with setting keys in the keybind menu
- Fixed issues in UI that scrolls
- Removing a key from the keybind menu will now set all blocks with that keybind to <NEUTRAL> instead of deleting it
- Minor changes to game UI
TinkerTech Playtest update for 6 May 2024
2024/05/06
Patchnotes via Steam Community
