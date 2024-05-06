 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TinkerTech Playtest update for 6 May 2024

2024/05/06

Share · View all patches · Build 14272787 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Keybinds can now be sorted under groups, and those groups can be assigned to an action. When any key in the group is pressed, the group will also be active.
  • Fixed issues with setting keys in the keybind menu
  • Fixed issues in UI that scrolls
  • Removing a key from the keybind menu will now set all blocks with that keybind to <NEUTRAL> instead of deleting it
  • Minor changes to game UI

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2528271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link