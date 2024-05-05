Patch 81.1: Optimizations and fixes

Patch 81.1 :
- Optimizations to the performance consumed by the game (There are still many levers available, but a number have been used to improve in-game performance)
- Fixed a bug that caused a vehicle to consume oil when it didn't fill the bar.
- Fixed a bug that didn't stop the quest button animation when the quest chest was retrieved.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the “fortune card” mini-game from being played with the controller.
- Fixed a bug that prevented new players from getting the right quest sequence during the tutorial.
- Fixed a bug in the vote counters.
- Adjustment to character creation screen when displayed on low resolution.
Changed files in this update