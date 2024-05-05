Fixed starter "Talk to" quests for a few class trainers.
Added UI description to the Skill book.
Medieval Darkness Playtest update for 5 May 2024
Update notes for 5-5-24
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed starter "Talk to" quests for a few class trainers.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2935831
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update