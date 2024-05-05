MADiSON VR - Patch notes v1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 14272658 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 23:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Since the release, we've been working nonstop to address the reported bugs, thanks to your valuable feedback. The majority have already been fixed. We appreciate your support and patience.

PATCH NOTES v1.01

Fixed issue in BK Section if the person stands over the hole directly when dropping 2nd eye. Inventory Rotation Speed Option Fixed issue with unsolvable solar puzzle and made it so players can swap medallion position without having to store in inventory first Valve Index - Removed pause from SystemTouched as too many people were accidently pushing it when reading an item. Like other VR controls where the menu button is not available, use the alternate "Hold Crouch 2 for seconds" to pause the game. We will look to make this more intuitive in the future Fixed issue with unresponsive menus when using Virtual Desktop - This was caused because of the forced resolution of VD clashing with Unity's window size. Fixed some logic issues in the Video menu regarding AA, etc. Reset defaults to upscaling off Removed DLSS due to poor performance. Actually makes things worse. FSR is much better across the board in Unity.

BLACK PHOTOS

We've noticed, many of you were not able to play due to the photos not developing. This is an issue caused by Windows when your monitor is in HDR.

To fix this issue, please turn your monitor's HDR off and that's it.

We'll make this automatically in the next patch.

OTHERS

For setups where the pause button is hijacked by SteamVR its possible to hold the crouch button for 2 seconds.

Thank you so much for your patience. Have a terrifying experience!