Hoverflow update for 5 May 2024

Early Access 0.20 : Bouncing spheres & many more !

Gameplay

  • You can now strafe as usual AND like in Counter Strike without changing options, it's more intuitive
  • JUMP PAD REDONE ! In chapter 1, jump pads have been replaced by bouncing sphere : a less powerful boost but way funnier to play and intuitive 🙂
  • Level 1 redone to introduce directly bunny hops !
  • Chapter 1 redone globally, more beautiful and intuitive !
  • Added offline ghosts in the demo !

Graphics

  • Added white arrows in chapter 1 since players were sometimes lost, thanks to @W... !
  • New skies for each chapter !!
  • New cool looking vines
  • New 3D models for chapter 1

Bugs

  • Finally fixed ghosts bugs but I have to reset all leaderboards again... sorry about that, early access hey
  • Finally fixed the bug where the player went backwards thanks to @W... !!
  • Fixed gold medals bug thanks to @pc

🗺️ Roadmap

  • Finalise assets for chapter 2 and start making assets for chapter 3 !

(As usual reworked level's leaderboards were reset)

