Early Access 0.20 : Bouncing spheres & many more !

Gameplay
- You can now strafe as usual AND like in Counter Strike without changing options, it's more intuitive
- JUMP PAD REDONE ! In chapter 1, jump pads have been replaced by bouncing sphere : a less powerful boost but way funnier to play and intuitive 🙂
- Level 1 redone to introduce directly bunny hops !
- Chapter 1 redone globally, more beautiful and intuitive !
- Added offline ghosts in the demo !
Graphics
- Added white arrows in chapter 1 since players were sometimes lost, thanks to @W... !
- New skies for each chapter !!
- New cool looking vines
- New 3D models for chapter 1
Bugs
- Finally fixed ghosts bugs but I have to reset all leaderboards again... sorry about that, early access hey
- Finally fixed the bug where the player went backwards thanks to @W... !!
- Fixed gold medals bug thanks to @pc
🗺️ Roadmap
- Finalise assets for chapter 2 and start making assets for chapter 3 !
(As usual reworked level's leaderboards were reset)
