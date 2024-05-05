Patch Note 0.7.11 - Money

Hi everyone,

First of all, sorry but to add all this stuff, I need to delete your MyClub saves.

If you don't want to deal with your stuff deleted, the best is to wait the end of the year which will be the end of Early Access I think/hope :D

Have a nice day ♥

**

BIG STUFF

**

MyClub - you can sell tickets to earn money

MyClub - you can upgrade your venue to have more spectators

MyClub - you can buy merch to sell it and earn money

MyClub - you can upgrade your merch stand

MyClub - you can upgrade your equipments training (important for players)

**

IMPROVEMENTS

**

MyClub - you can now change difficulty anytime

MyClub - you can change sets/points between season

MyClub - the balance of difficulty has been tuned

MyClub - players of other teams low level won't be that low

AI will be better with netflipper

AI will miss serves now

FPS counter to warn you if the game runs too poorly

**

BUG FIXED

**