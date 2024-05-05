Patch Note 0.7.11 - Money

Hi everyone,
First of all, sorry but to add all this stuff, I need to delete your MyClub saves.
If you don't want to deal with your stuff deleted, the best is to wait the end of the year which will be the end of Early Access I think/hope :D
Have a nice day ♥
**
BIG STUFF
**
- MyClub - you can sell tickets to earn money
- MyClub - you can upgrade your venue to have more spectators
- MyClub - you can buy merch to sell it and earn money
- MyClub - you can upgrade your merch stand
- MyClub - you can upgrade your equipments training (important for players)
**
IMPROVEMENTS
**
- MyClub - you can now change difficulty anytime
- MyClub - you can change sets/points between season
- MyClub - the balance of difficulty has been tuned
- MyClub - players of other teams low level won't be that low
- AI will be better with netflipper
- AI will miss serves now
- FPS counter to warn you if the game runs too poorly
**
BUG FIXED
**
- Editor - "Create New Player" button could disappear (magic :O)
- Settings could reset when the game starts
