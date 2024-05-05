- Several bug fixes
- Level 4 added background city
- Level 4 added final airplane animation
- Enemy AI improvement
- Character aim improvement
- Character stamina and life adjusts
- General Texture optimization
Cyber Control update for 5 May 2024
First Update after release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2601231
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update