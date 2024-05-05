 Skip to content

Cyber Control update for 5 May 2024

First Update after release

Build 14272505 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Several bug fixes
  • Level 4 added background city
  • Level 4 added final airplane animation
  • Enemy AI improvement
  • Character aim improvement
  • Character stamina and life adjusts
  • General Texture optimization

