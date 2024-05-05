 Skip to content

Farm Manager World update for 5 May 2024

Patch 0.8.20240505.302

Build 14272498

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix for proper state set during loading field which was saved in bad planting state
Fix for summing storage capacity from logistic hubs with owner's building (+ fix for buying more resources than owner's building capacity while having logistic hubs)
Fix for not showing onion
Fix for Stea auto cloud

