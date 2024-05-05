Fix for proper state set during loading field which was saved in bad planting state
Fix for summing storage capacity from logistic hubs with owner's building (+ fix for buying more resources than owner's building capacity while having logistic hubs)
Fix for not showing onion
Fix for Stea auto cloud
Farm Manager World update for 5 May 2024
Patch 0.8.20240505.302
