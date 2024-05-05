- Improved the time it takes for respawn if a player uses reset button during reset animation.
- Reduced the likelihood of game freezing when crashing the drone.
Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 5 May 2024
HOTFIX 20240505 Drone destruction improvements
