 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 5 May 2024

HOTFIX 20240505 Drone destruction improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 14272473 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved the time it takes for respawn if a player uses reset button during reset animation.
  • Reduced the likelihood of game freezing when crashing the drone.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2430921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link