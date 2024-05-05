'NewMe NuMe LuMe: Alien Wars' Week 3 Update + Minor Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 14272455 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

Firstly, please understand that this message has been written using a translation tool and may have issues with clarity.

It has been three weeks since the release of 'NewMe NuMe LuMe: Alien Wars'!



"Wow!!!"

If you've had good moments, I hope they continue, and if you've had tough times, I hope better days are ahead!

As I announced on April 19, I've been working on adding a new character over the past two weeks,

and I've completed over 90% of the work, including the UI for the new character and adding a fireball attack!



"Wow!!! New character!!!"

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2855660/announcements/detail/4202496761520245449

[Please refer to the above for details on the new character!]

So, I'll upload a comparison video of Stage 4 test plays!

April 19

May 6





Kim Ttolttol: "...Is this all you've made in two weeks?"



[Left: Newly made fire effect] [Right: Existing fire effect]

Anyway, while creating the UI for the new character, I made a new fire effect,

and personally, I feel satisfied as it turned out better than the existing fire effect!



Therefore, I wanted to add this new effect into the game, but carelessly adding effects could

lead to optimization issues, so after much consideration, I thought it would be great to add it when the existing boss is severely damaged (Phase 2)!

[Existing]



[After modification]



...In fact, I patched last week, but I had to go out urgently and forgot to announce it.



In other updates, when a player's health drops below half during the first stage boss,

a health recovery fairy is summoned to help reduce the difficulty.

This concludes the announcement.

Please continue to provide feedback on any enemy patterns or difficulty levels that you find challenging, so we can actively incorporate your insights!



Thank you very much for your interest in the game I developed!