Soul Towers Rework

The Rework of Soul Towers is finished
With new textures, decorations, and enemies.
Say hello to our latest fiend Siphon:
You can get a quick look at the level:
Highlighting is working again.
There were some bugs in the render pipeline.
I learned a lot of stuff about the scriptable render pipeline.
Thanks to Zemn for the bug-reporting
There was a bug with the experience system.
Experience on weapons didn't show up on the compilation screen.
In the end, it was a caching problem.
Next Up: Firebound Forge Rework
I also want to rework the design of the Obsidian Warhammer.
The changes I introduced with diminishing returns did hurt the gameplay.
