Soul Towers Rework

The Rework of Soul Towers is finished

With new textures, decorations, and enemies.



Say hello to our latest fiend Siphon:



You can get a quick look at the level:

Highlighting is working again.

There were some bugs in the render pipeline.

I learned a lot of stuff about the scriptable render pipeline.



Thanks to Zemn for the bug-reporting

There was a bug with the experience system.

Experience on weapons didn't show up on the compilation screen.

In the end, it was a caching problem.

Next Up: Firebound Forge Rework

I also want to rework the design of the Obsidian Warhammer.

The changes I introduced with diminishing returns did hurt the gameplay.