Raiding.Zone update for 5 May 2024

Soul Towers Rework

Share · View all patches · Build 14272446 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Rework of Soul Towers is finished

With new textures, decorations, and enemies.

Say hello to our latest fiend Siphon:

You can get a quick look at the level:
Highlighting is working again.

There were some bugs in the render pipeline.
I learned a lot of stuff about the scriptable render pipeline.

Thanks to Zemn for the bug-reporting

There was a bug with the experience system.
Experience on weapons didn't show up on the compilation screen.
In the end, it was a caching problem.

Next Up: Firebound Forge Rework

I also want to rework the design of the Obsidian Warhammer.
The changes I introduced with diminishing returns did hurt the gameplay.

