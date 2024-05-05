 Skip to content

SpecFreq Playtest update for 5 May 2024

Version b.14 Shotgun (5/5/2024)

Share · View all patches · Build 14272381 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

(Zone) All projectiles have been converted into pools for better memory management
(Zone) Changed color of release chat label
(Zone) Added shotgun
(Zone) Added an additional Lightweight slot to Infantry class

