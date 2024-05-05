(Zone) All projectiles have been converted into pools for better memory management
(Zone) Changed color of release chat label
(Zone) Added shotgun
(Zone) Added an additional Lightweight slot to Infantry class
SpecFreq Playtest update for 5 May 2024
Version b.14 Shotgun (5/5/2024)
