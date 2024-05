Share · View all patches · Build 14272358 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy

***Currently Only Available for the Windows Version

Along with faster movement speed and more jumping height.

Changed all of the Sprites associated with main character.

Changed all of the cutscenes associated with the main character.

New and improved backgrounds & Trees Sprites

& Updated necessary Achievement Graphics.

+a few subtle changes