 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nautikin Adventures update for 5 May 2024

Version 0.8.950 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14272278 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added audio fade to dynamic audio when camera enters / exits water
  • Added audio fade to in game menu to reduce chances of audio popping when abruptly stopping audio
  • Fixed a bug where weapons fired underwater would drain fuel without firing
  • Fixed an audio popping issue with explosions when moving camera underwater
  • Fixed possible audio popping when pausing game during an explosion
  • Fixed possible audio popping when stopping boat engines abruptly
  • Fixed possible audio popping when abruptly stopping aircraft engines
  • Fixed a bug with audio climbing ladders underwater
  • Fixed a bug with missile lock aimer when switching views
  • Fixed aim flicker when switching views with missile lock
  • Fixed a bug with multiple parts placed on moving parts
  • Fixed a background error when cleaning up a vessel with containers secured
  • Fixed a bug that allowed getting stuck on ladders very rarely due to timing
  • Fixed a multiplayer animation issue with climbing on ladders at the top or bottom
  • Fixed a timing issue with world particles
  • Patched ocean shader for incorrect tile culling
  • Changed push rate for shipping containers
  • Changed the way world particles are configured for loading
  • Missile lock on no longer works underwater
  • Missile lock will no longer hide aimer when locked on and turning away with fixed missiles
  • Updated buoyancy proxy for racing hull to better approximate foam in the front
  • Audio refactoring
  • Giant turtle movement is now a little smoother when turning
  • Shark movement is now a little smoother when turning

Changed files in this update

Depot 2244831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link