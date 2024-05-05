Version 0.8.950 Update

Changes
- Added audio fade to dynamic audio when camera enters / exits water
- Added audio fade to in game menu to reduce chances of audio popping when abruptly stopping audio
- Fixed a bug where weapons fired underwater would drain fuel without firing
- Fixed an audio popping issue with explosions when moving camera underwater
- Fixed possible audio popping when pausing game during an explosion
- Fixed possible audio popping when stopping boat engines abruptly
- Fixed possible audio popping when abruptly stopping aircraft engines
- Fixed a bug with audio climbing ladders underwater
- Fixed a bug with missile lock aimer when switching views
- Fixed aim flicker when switching views with missile lock
- Fixed a bug with multiple parts placed on moving parts
- Fixed a background error when cleaning up a vessel with containers secured
- Fixed a bug that allowed getting stuck on ladders very rarely due to timing
- Fixed a multiplayer animation issue with climbing on ladders at the top or bottom
- Fixed a timing issue with world particles
- Patched ocean shader for incorrect tile culling
- Changed push rate for shipping containers
- Changed the way world particles are configured for loading
- Missile lock on no longer works underwater
- Missile lock will no longer hide aimer when locked on and turning away with fixed missiles
- Updated buoyancy proxy for racing hull to better approximate foam in the front
- Audio refactoring
- Giant turtle movement is now a little smoother when turning
- Shark movement is now a little smoother when turning
