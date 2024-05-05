Some fixes of bugs encountered by lack of translations
Fix for starting planting on fields even if there's no chance to harvest by winter
Farm Manager World update for 5 May 2024
Patch 0.8.20240505.301
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some fixes of bugs encountered by lack of translations
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update