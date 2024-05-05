 Skip to content

Farm Manager World update for 5 May 2024

Patch 0.8.20240505.301

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some fixes of bugs encountered by lack of translations
Fix for starting planting on fields even if there's no chance to harvest by winter

